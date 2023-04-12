Erica J. Rogers Sells 6,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $238,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,703,379.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. 348,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,001. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 10.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

