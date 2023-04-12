Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,721 shares during the quarter. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises comprises approximately 0.5% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, COO Jimmy B. Morgan purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,293. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 505,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,946.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jimmy B. Morgan bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $187,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $514.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $8.66.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.77%. Research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

