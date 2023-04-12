Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,721 shares during the quarter. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises comprises approximately 0.5% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $514.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $8.66.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.77%. Research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
