Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance

Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Bluegreen Vacations Increases Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BVH. TheStreet lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Bluegreen Vacations Profile

(Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. engages in real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through Sales of VOIs and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. The Sales of VOIs and Financing segment includes marketing and sales activity related to VOIs.

Featured Stories

