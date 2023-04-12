Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Insider Sébastien de Montessus Sells 175,000 Shares

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating) insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,166 ($26.82), for a total value of £3,790,500 ($4,694,117.65).

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

LON:EDV traded down GBX 50.06 ($0.62) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,117.94 ($26.23). The stock had a trading volume of 718,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,459. The stock has a market cap of £5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,426.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,848.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,754.40. Endeavour Mining plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,435 ($17.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,198 ($27.22).

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29,130.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Endeavour Mining

Several research firms recently commented on EDV. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,875 ($35.60) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.15) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

