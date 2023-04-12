Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.87

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $8.69. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 31,933 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $539.29 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $432,000.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

