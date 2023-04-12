Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 293,563 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 428,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 124,139 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 295,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IMCG stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $55.40.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.