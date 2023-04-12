Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $489,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USRT. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

USRT stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $67.50.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.