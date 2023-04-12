Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $393,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $62.62.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.