Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $245.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $260.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

