ELIS Price Up 12.6% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $30.73 million and approximately $9,006.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028122 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,297.88 or 0.99981028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.15365424 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10,873.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.