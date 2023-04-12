EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0132 on Top Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $4,450.79 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.15 or 0.00311397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011141 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0171902 USD and is up 10.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,040.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

