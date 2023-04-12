DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KSM opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

