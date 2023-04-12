DT Investment Partners LLC Has $12.56 Million Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 564,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises 1.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after buying an additional 1,340,486 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $22,860,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 204.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after buying an additional 821,329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 327.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after buying an additional 601,515 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 435.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 584,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 474,929 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. 2,149,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,160. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.