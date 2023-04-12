DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 768 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 62,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 307,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. 5,803,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,769,632. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

