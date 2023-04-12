Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 598 ($7.41).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.19) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.14) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.95) target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday.

Drive Shack Price Performance

Drive Shack Company Profile



Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

