Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Down 1.0 %

Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$3.05 on Wednesday. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$432.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Stories

