Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Stock Price Down 7%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33. Approximately 392,990 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 239,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Discovery Silver from C$2.40 to C$2.85 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Discovery Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.27. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

