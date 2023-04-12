Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,163,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 20,058,518 shares.The stock last traded at $9.02 and had previously closed at $9.09.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

