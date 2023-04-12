Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 4.4% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,437,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,829,000 after acquiring an additional 102,698 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 115,286 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 464,483 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFUS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. 20,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,690. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $48.70.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

