Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of TWST traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 594,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.18. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

About Twist Bioscience



Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

