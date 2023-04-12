Diametric Capital LP Makes New $756,000 Investment in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Everi at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after acquiring an additional 412,110 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 189,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,007.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 270,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,725. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.34. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVRI. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

