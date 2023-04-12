Diametric Capital LP Has $469,000 Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 229,302.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,536,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 1,536,329 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,932,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1,794.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 979,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 928,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,149,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,367,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 407,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,208. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $40.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

