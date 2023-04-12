Diametric Capital LP Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.66. 1,027,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -500.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.08. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $219.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

