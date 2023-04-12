Diametric Capital LP Buys New Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.1 %

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

BERY traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 239,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,382. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

