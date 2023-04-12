Diametric Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.