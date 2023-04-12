Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 7,882 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,423. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.61. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.