Diametric Capital LP Acquires New Position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 122,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 8,839.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 88,393 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UVXY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 39,321,148 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

