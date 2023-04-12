Diametric Capital LP Acquires 4,810 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 250.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after buying an additional 278,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,955,000 after purchasing an additional 190,946 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,802,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,106,000 after purchasing an additional 300,189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,760,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,827,000 after purchasing an additional 69,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,598,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 482,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

WMS traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.58. 255,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,477. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.72.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

