Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises approximately 4.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $186.15. 190,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.73) to GBX 4,200 ($52.01) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.30) to GBX 3,600 ($44.58) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.44) to GBX 4,500 ($55.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.13) to GBX 2,750 ($34.06) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

