dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $38.24 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $38.24 million and approximately $4,705.88 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00304221 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,327,715 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00396602 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $5,605.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

