Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $71.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.84.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

