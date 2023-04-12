DeversiFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,913.25 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $82.32 million and approximately $8,913.25 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official website is rhino.fi. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

