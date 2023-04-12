Del Sette Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 70,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,149,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,888,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

