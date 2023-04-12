Del Sette Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,249 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. SEA accounts for about 0.9% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SEA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,652 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SEA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.24. 1,680,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,063. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $116.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

