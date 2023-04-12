Decentralized Social Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $118.81 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for approximately $11.28 or 0.00037610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $118.81 million and approximately $253,942.04 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

