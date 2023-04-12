DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.08

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.08 and traded as high as $41.90. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 2,401,877 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCP shares. US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 164,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Stories

