DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $226.82 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $226.82 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00005018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,644,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

