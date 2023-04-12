Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics accounts for about 2.0% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cytokinetics worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.21.

CYTK stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 228,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,582. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,255.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,738 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

