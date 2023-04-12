CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.78 and last traded at $136.62. 2,373,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,164,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.