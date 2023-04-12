CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.78 and last traded at $136.62. 2,373,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,164,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

