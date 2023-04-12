Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Plans Dividend of $0.57

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHBH opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Croghan Bancshares has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17.
Croghan Bancshares Company Profile
