Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Plans Dividend of $0.57

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHBH opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Croghan Bancshares has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $68.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of The Croghan Colonial Bank. The company offers commercial and retail banking services. Its products consist of traditional banking services such as consumer, commercial, agricultural and real estate loans, personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services and trust department services.

