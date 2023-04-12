Critical Analysis: PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) & Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.58 billion 3.66 $2.79 billion N/A N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $36.62 billion 1.53 $4.54 billion $0.92 8.88

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 15.18% 7.45% 0.36%

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers. The Commercial segment consists of loans, deposits, and other transactions by medium scale commercial and business banking customers. The Retail segment comprises of loans granted to business entities or individuals with micro-scale to small; and products or other services such as deposits, payment transactions, and other transactions belonging to micro and small customers. The Treasury & Markets segment offers treasury activities of the bank including foreign exchange, money market, and fixed income; and international banking, capital markets, and supervision of the foreign office. The Head Office segment manages the assets and liabilities of the group other than those managed by other operating segments. The Subsidiaries-Insurance segment covers all transactions conducted by subsidiaries engaged in life insurance, health insurance, and general insuran

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units. The Leasing segment provides leasing services that include equipment, operating, leveraged, and aircraft operating leases. The Securities segment offers financial products, investment consultation and administration services to individual and corporate customers. The Consumer Finance segment handles domestic credit card business, consumer loans and loan guarantee businesses. The company was founded on December 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

