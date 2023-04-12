Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.18

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $6.47. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 54,713 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,816,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

