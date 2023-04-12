Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.63.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

NYSE CS opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0547 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

