Core Alternative Capital Purchases 16,105 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.22. 1,534,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.09. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.