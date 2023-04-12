Core Alternative Capital Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13,726.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.0 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

SHW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.30. 411,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.39.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.