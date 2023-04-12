Core Alternative Capital Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,364 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.61. 1,261,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

