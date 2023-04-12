Core Alternative Capital Buys 2,337 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 109.9% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $126.45. The company had a trading volume of 320,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average is $122.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

