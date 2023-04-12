Core Alternative Capital Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 2.2% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 63,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.41. 437,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,127. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.35 and a 200 day moving average of $235.23. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

