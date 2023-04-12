Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Announces $0.95 Dividend

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.946 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Conwest Associates Price Performance
OTCMKTS CWPS opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. Conwest Associates has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $26.90.
Conwest Associates Company Profile
