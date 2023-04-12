Contrasting Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) & TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD)

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) and TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) are both health technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sanofi and TherapeuticsMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi N/A N/A N/A TherapeuticsMD N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi $45.39 billion 3.07 $7.14 billion $2.83 19.51 TherapeuticsMD $87.49 million 0.39 -$13.48 million ($1.43) -2.55

This table compares Sanofi and TherapeuticsMD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than TherapeuticsMD. TherapeuticsMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanofi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sanofi and TherapeuticsMD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 0 0 0 0 N/A TherapeuticsMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sanofi has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TherapeuticsMD has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sanofi beats TherapeuticsMD on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the commercial operations for its Consumer Healthcare products. The Vaccines segment consists commercial operations of Sanofi Pasteur. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes. It also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins, as well as over-the-counter vitamins under the BIJUVA, IMVEXXY, vitaMedMD and BocaGreenMD brands. The company was founded by Robert G. Finizio and Brian A. Bernick in 1907 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

